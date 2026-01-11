The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Phil C
3h

Questions for Sarah:

1. The U.S. imposed visa restrictions on agents of the censorship-industrial complex and barred them from entering the country. The U.S. can also deport these individuals. What is the status of these efforts? Are more people under scrutiny? What do these individuals need to do to restore their previous status?

2. What will the U.S. do if X is banned in certain countries, or if they impose fines against X?

3. What is the status to codify these efforts in legislation to ensure the above steps remain in place after the Trump administration ends? What are the chances of passing the legislation, considering that Democrats are blocking almost everything the Trump administration does?

Thanks Paul!

Daniele Vecchi
4h

My question would be: why government are even thinking of censoring or tutoring their citizens? If people have a right to vote then they are supposed to be mature enough to select information, form a view and make a decision. If not then we have a different problem but then we are in a non democratic environment. P.s. Breton reference to 90% plus is a communist lapsus….they always love to show 90% consensus….

