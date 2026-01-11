4 minute read

Hey guys,

I started a podcast New Year’s Eve with my interview with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya. As promised, I’m gonna announce upcoming guests here, and let subscribers suggest questions I should ask in the comments.

My next guest is gonna be Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Sarah Rogers, one of America’s diplomats who made a big splash right before Christmas, when the State Department announced that five individuals who have led efforts to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints would be barred from entering the United States and deported if they were already in the country.

In a thread on X, Ms. Rogers posted the names of all 5 individuals, explaining why action was being taken against them. Citing reporting by myself and Matt Taibbi, she noted that one of these individuals is British political operative Imran Ahmed who runs the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

Under Secretary Rogers spent several weeks in Europe last month meeting her European counterparts and explaing to them that the censorship in Europe was coming to an end. Here’s an interview she gave to England’s GB News on the UK’s Online Safety Act, which censors British citizens and threatens to censor Americans as well.

The first person to testify in favor of this British law was Imran Ahmed of CCDH. The MP who pushed the law through the British Parliament is Damian Collins, who was on the board of CCDH.

I’m going to be asking Under Secretry Rogers about her trip to Europe and her interaction with European diplomats on censorship. I’m also speaking with her about First Amendment lawsuits she dealt with while in private practice. You can find her bio at State Department, here.

There was a flood of anger when the State Department took action. For example, European diplomat, Thierry Breton called the ban against him a McCarthy witch hunt. I pointed out that he had interferred in U.S. election by threatening Elon Musk with legal action if he hosted Donald Trump on X.

