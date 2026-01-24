The DisInformation Chronicle

7h

I'd like to see tough questions on events leading up to and during the pandemic: the behind-the-scenes pressure from pharma on vaccine emergency use authorization, insider debates on natural immunity vs. vaccination, targeted vaccination approaches, the lab leak theory, mandatory masking, effectiveness of government shutdowns and vaccine passports. We want the truth. Nothing held back.

8h

I'd ask him whether the questions asked to public officials such as himself that are most important for the American people to have straight answers are ones that public officials can't or won't ever give straight answers to. I think this gets at the nub of official proclamation, they are both authoritative and dishonest. As a follow up, I might ask how can the people get the answers to their questions when they can't trust public officials to answer them honestly or completely? Is ICAN the only option? Or do their own FOIAs? And follow-up lawsuits for FOIAs being ignored?

