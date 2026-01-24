4 minute read

Hey guys,

My next guest on the Disinformation Chronicle Podcast is virologist and former CDC Director Robert Redfield, an infectious disease physician who helped lead the initial response to the COVID pandemic. Redfield has a new book out discussing the history of infectious diseases and vaccines, as well as his time in the Trump administration trying to deal with the COVID pandemic.

You can buy Dr. Redfield’s book at this link on Amazon “Redfield’s Warning: What I Learned (But Couldn’t Tell You) Might Save Your Life.” Redfield started off decades back as an infectious disease physician in the United States Army dealing with a mysterious disease that was killing mostly gay men in the early 80s, a disease we now know as AIDS caused by the HIV virus.

In his book, Redfiedl reflects on lessons he learned trying to understand and treat HIV infection and applies those scientific practices to our COVID response and to address future pandemics—future pandemics which are certainly going to happen.

Several segments from my previous interviews with NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers spurred stories in other media outlets and went viral on X. I’m sure portions of this interview with Redfield will also attract outside eyeballs.

For all subscribers, please put any questions you would like for me to pose to Dr. Redfield, in the comments. And please subscribe to the DisInformation Chronicle Youtube page where I’m hosting the Podcast.

Thanks so much.