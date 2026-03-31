2 minute read

I put together a video discussing the Missouri v. Biden legal settlement where I discuss the four years of legal wrangling and one of the documents dredged up in discovery that found Biden White House officials leaning on Facebook to censor “true” vaccine information.

I got caught up in this censorship net when a Facebook “fact checker” censored an investigation I wrote for The BMJ on problems with Pfizer’s COVID vaccine clinical trial. Editors at The BMJ sent Mark Zuckerberg a sharply worded letter about this “inaccurate, incompetent and irresponsible” fake fact check.

The settlement triggered self-styled “misinformation academic” Renee DiResta who now haunts Bluesky after Stanford shoved her out the door. Before she landed a job at Stanford, DiResta previously worked at New Knowledge, a cybersecurity company that claimed to track misinformation althought it was caught spreading disinformation during an American election to help the Democratic Party.

I hope you enjoy this brief video. Please praise or bury me in the comments below.