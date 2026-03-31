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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
6d

What we need to find out is, who is behind all of this censorship? Is it one entity? This entity is still causing harm and work seamlessly behind the scenes. More info is getting out about shot injuries, the censorship and misinformation we were fed. I sure hope it all gets exposed soon. More people have an awareness so we can’t be labelled the fringe any longer.

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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
6d

Good explanation, Paul.

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