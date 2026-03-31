Video: Biden Administration Censorship Ends With Legal Settlement That Liberals Don't Want to Discuss
Legacy media outlets ignore Democratic Party censorship for partisan reasons.
2 minute read
I put together a video discussing the Missouri v. Biden legal settlement where I discuss the four years of legal wrangling and one of the documents dredged up in discovery that found Biden White House officials leaning on Facebook to censor “true” vaccine information.
I got caught up in this censorship net when a Facebook “fact checker” censored an investigation I wrote for The BMJ on problems with Pfizer’s COVID vaccine clinical trial. Editors at The BMJ sent Mark Zuckerberg a sharply worded letter about this “inaccurate, incompetent and irresponsible” fake fact check.
The settlement triggered self-styled “misinformation academic” Renee DiResta who now haunts Bluesky after Stanford shoved her out the door. Before she landed a job at Stanford, DiResta previously worked at New Knowledge, a cybersecurity company that claimed to track misinformation althought it was caught spreading disinformation during an American election to help the Democratic Party.
I hope you enjoy this brief video. Please praise or bury me in the comments below.
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What we need to find out is, who is behind all of this censorship? Is it one entity? This entity is still causing harm and work seamlessly behind the scenes. More info is getting out about shot injuries, the censorship and misinformation we were fed. I sure hope it all gets exposed soon. More people have an awareness so we can’t be labelled the fringe any longer.
Good explanation, Paul.