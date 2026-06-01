4 minute read

I put together a short video explaining why Bill Gates’ billions of dollars thrown at public health distorts the messages we get on public health. I focus on Gavin Yamey of Duke because he’s a perfect case study. Yamey has been funded for decades by Gates and also receives money from organizations Bill Gates funds such as the World Health Organization, and the vaccine marketing organization that Bill Gates started called GAVI.

All this Gates money has tranformed Yamey from a puported academic researcher into a guy who never misses a chance to cheerlead for Bill Gates, the WHO, GAVI, and probably other Gates-funded groups I haven’t yet uncovered. Here’s one of Yamey’s disclosure that you can find online (if you know where to look).

The problem is that Bill Gates doesn’t do much to help people with all his spending, some of which has been invested back into companies that make Bill Gates even richer.

That’s why Gates needs academics like Yamey to give his financial investments a thin academic sheen. Anyways, enjoy the video.

Someone sent me a link to a story in the Le Monde that mentioned my reporting that first exposed UNC virologist Ralph Baric who got all his federal grants yanked and then put on leave by UNC. Your support makes this reporting possible.

Thank you so much!

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