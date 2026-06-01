VIDEO: Duke U.'s Gavin Yamey Is Paid by Bill Gates to Defend Bill Gates and Bill Gates Grantees: WHO, GAVI, etc...
Gavin Yamey is a perfect example of everything wrong with Bill Gates flooding science with Bill Gates money.
4 minute read
I put together a short video explaining why Bill Gates’ billions of dollars thrown at public health distorts the messages we get on public health. I focus on Gavin Yamey of Duke because he’s a perfect case study. Yamey has been funded for decades by Gates and also receives money from organizations Bill Gates funds such as the World Health Organization, and the vaccine marketing organization that Bill Gates started called GAVI.
All this Gates money has tranformed Yamey from a puported academic researcher into a guy who never misses a chance to cheerlead for Bill Gates, the WHO, GAVI, and probably other Gates-funded groups I haven’t yet uncovered. Here’s one of Yamey’s disclosure that you can find online (if you know where to look).
The problem is that Bill Gates doesn’t do much to help people with all his spending, some of which has been invested back into companies that make Bill Gates even richer.
That’s why Gates needs academics like Yamey to give his financial investments a thin academic sheen. Anyways, enjoy the video.
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Someone sent me a link to a story in the Le Monde that mentioned my reporting that first exposed UNC virologist Ralph Baric who got all his federal grants yanked and then put on leave by UNC. Your support makes this reporting possible.
Thank you so much!
It was around 2000 when Gates announce his philanthropy.
He was worth about 60 billion at the time.
Now he's worth around 100 billion.
It seems "philanthropy" is a great way to almost double your wealth, even after a costly divorce.
The facade of the down home ah shucks boy, Bill Gates, is intentional. Even in the Epstein files, protecting Gates image was paramount. Gates projects this pseudo image bolstered by the people he hires to keep the well oiled machine intact. It begs the question, why? What about him does he need to cover up? Can the truth ever come out with the plethora of paid cheerleaders?