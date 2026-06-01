The DisInformation Chronicle

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Tim Hinchliff's avatar
Tim Hinchliff
1d

It was around 2000 when Gates announce his philanthropy.

He was worth about 60 billion at the time.

Now he's worth around 100 billion.

It seems "philanthropy" is a great way to almost double your wealth, even after a costly divorce.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
14h

The facade of the down home ah shucks boy, Bill Gates, is intentional. Even in the Epstein files, protecting Gates image was paramount. Gates projects this pseudo image bolstered by the people he hires to keep the well oiled machine intact. It begs the question, why? What about him does he need to cover up? Can the truth ever come out with the plethora of paid cheerleaders?

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