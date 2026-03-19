Video for Article: Emails Find Virologists Plotting Against Me for BMJ Investigation, That’s Fine
Video version
I’m going to be experimenting with making video versions of written articles to reach those of you who prefer to listen instead of reading. I’m uploading these videos to Youtube, where I’m featuring the DisInformation Chronicle Podcast, which I started this year.
Plus, I just enjoy laughing about some of the nutty things I uncover.
Praise or bury me in the comments, but hope you enjoy.
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It’s De Rigueur today to smear anybody who is trying to expose someone who is trying to hide something. Maybe it’s the same as it ever was but I’m just noticing? Have you experienced this to this degree in the past? The behaviour of destroying the messenger does nothing for trust in our institutions.