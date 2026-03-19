The DisInformation Chronicle

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
6h

It’s De Rigueur today to smear anybody who is trying to expose someone who is trying to hide something. Maybe it’s the same as it ever was but I’m just noticing? Have you experienced this to this degree in the past? The behaviour of destroying the messenger does nothing for trust in our institutions.

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