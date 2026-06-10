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I put together a short video detailing the history of Bill Gates’ undue influence on the National Institutes of Health, also explaining why I think nobody wanted to speak with me for a story examining the Gates/NIH relationship.

Down in one of the documents, a senior NIH official noted that the combined funding of Gates and the NIH “represent 57% of global health R&D.” If you’re a researcher complaining about the two entities that control over half of the funding for public health, where do you then go to get funding for public health?

So of course nobody wanted to stick out their neck and speak to me. Duh!