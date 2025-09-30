The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
7d

We are living in such an unsure world right now full of contradictions, misinformation, vested interests and division. That doctor taking Tylenol to make a point, is a total numbskull, and prescient too! She guarantees her child won’t have autism. My gawd how immature she is, it’s scary she dispenses advice to her patients.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
7d

Tylenol is bad stuff. In 2000 my four-year-old had to be life-flighted and spent a week in intensive care with liver failure. Luckily, he recovered, because the liver is almost the only organ that can regenerate; 1/3 of his liver had died.

It wasn't even an overdose. The liver specialist calculated he was taking 1/3 the recommended dose via an over-the-counter cold medication.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The DisInformation Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture