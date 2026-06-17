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I broke an exclusive story in May exposing an FBI investigation into National Institutes of Health (NIH) virologist Vincent Munster, who was caught smuggling viruses from Africa into the United States. The FBI is now leading this investigation, reads one January email I was provided. The spokesperson for the Department of Health and Humans Services (HHS) could not comment about an open criminal investigation, and referred me over to the FBI for details.

“We decline to comment,” the FBI told me. But the FBI never comments during an open investigation. So I published the story, based on documents and what a nervous HHS official told me.

Days after my story hit, Justin Goodman with an outfit called White Coat Waste Project began circulating an anonymous “whistleblower letter” claiming a “full coverup” of the virus smuggling that I had reported the FBI had been investigating, then hooking up with internet loon Laura Loomer to amplify their hot “scoop” on social media.

Last week, Goodman and Loomer finally fooled the New York Times, as a Times journalist falsely reported that Loomer and White Coat Waste Project first disclosed the FBI investigation of Vincent Munster’s virus smuggling. The New York Times then corrected part of their story, which now doesn’t make any sense, but White Coat Waste Project has begun waving around their NY Times get as proof they had first exposed these problems inside the NIH—a phony trophy Goodman will no doubt market to hapless funders as documented proof of their dogged sleuthing and expert investigative skills.

I’m not joking. This shit happened. DC swamp creatures scream for your attention and credit card donations.

Here’s the details of this amazing social media circus.

(NOTE TO READERS: The Free Press reported, last August, that the Trump White House had had it with Laura Loomer, with several White House and Trump officials stating that what Loomer “says and does is influenced by lobbying firms and companies trying to advance their own interests.”

Trump’s close advisor Roger Stone has accused Laura Loomer of running “a lucrative business” taking money from corporations and special interests “to promote their causes or destroy their enemies” with her blogs and videos. A Trump official told me that they believe Big Pharma interests are influencing Loomer to attack the administration’s health policies, a charge Loomer has denied in the past. Loomer told the New Yorker she owns the Loomered Strategies consulting firm and if you have any knowledge of the special interests paying Loomer, please contact me by email or Signal.)

Vincent Muster is a bad dude

I found out about Vincent Munster while on a phone call with a senior official inside HHS. During the conversation, the official mentioned that Vincent Munster, at the NIH lab in Montana, had been caught smuggling deadly viruses back into the United States. They didn’t have all the details, however, because the FBI had taken over the investigation in January.

What this person didn’t realize is that news of this FBI investigation and Munster’s virus smuggling had never been made public. After I pointed this out, I could hear typing, Googling to see if this was true.

“You’re right.”

“Well, can I get the emails and documents?” I asked. The person said they were nervous about anything involving an FBI investigation, but then agreed.

It took me several days to get the story out, which I published on May 5: “EXCLUSIVE: NIH Virologist Vincent Munster Caught Smuggling Deadly Pathogens into U.S., FBI Investigating.”

The subtext to my story is that virologists have been behaving like drunken cowboys, breaking research rules without regard for public safety. Munster studies dangerous viruses in his lab, such as Ebola and monkeypox, and the President, HHS Secretary Kennedy, and NIH Director Bhattacharya have all stated that a lab accident started the COVID pandemic.

Yet, after 20 million deaths and crashing the world economy, have virus researchers learned anything? I don’t think so, because Vincent Munster is one of their own and he doesn’t seem to care about safety laws!

My story took off on social media, and I did a couple interviews about the details and what the Vincent Munster revelations meant for virus research safety. I also got contacted by a whistleblower inside the NIH who has been handing me off more internal documents for a coming story. Stay tuned, people. Something might be coming.

And then things got … a little weird.

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SCOOP! Justin Goodman Ace Reporter

On May 7, two days after my story, White Coat Waste published a blog post “EXCLUSIVE” that claimed they had a “scoop” and an anonymous “whistleblower letter” disclosing that NIH’s Vincent Munster had been caught smuggling viruses from Africa, and the NIH was in “full coverup mode”. This blog post has been updated with other claims since that time.

In an anonymous letter recently obtained by WCW, a whistleblower alleges that Munster, who conducts animal experiments with dangerous foreign viruses, attempted to smuggle “dozens of vials in his baggage” on a trip back from Africa in January and lied to customs officials about their contents.

If you have access to a calendar, you may ask yourself, “How is it a ‘scoop’ to write on May 7 about information that was published on May 5?” Here’s some other questions: “How can the NIH be in ‘full coverup mode’ if the FBI has taken the lead investigating? Is this an allegation that the NIH is hiding information from the FBI, because that would be criminal?”

Seriously, just ask yourself those questions.

And if you’re a former Senate Investigator (like me!) who’s worked for years with whistleblowers and who worked for Chuck Grassley, the Senator who wrote most of our whistleblower laws, you may also ask, “Is someone a ‘whistleblower’ if the details have already been made public and reported in the media?”

If you’re now confused that’s because you’re not familiar with the information swindlers who hang out on social media, hoping for my followers by posting “EXCLUSIVE” for a story that has long been circulating.

Be careful on social media, people!

Plenty of nonprofits and DC lobby groups run hustles to puff themselves up, pretend they have access to undisclosed information, and sell themselves to forlorn donors as connected DC-insiders. Again, I usually just ignore this. But then these clowns began partnering with internet personality, Laura Loomer.

Once an influential Trump whisperer, Loomer now spends her days trying to convince naive reporters who lack White House sources that she’s still relevant. Last August, the Free Press reported that White House officials were suspicious that “drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics may have paid Loomer either directly or indirectly” to attack Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, Vinay Prasad.

I had been told similar stories from HHS officials about Loomer’s ties to the drug industry, but Free Press had the details. Loomer was running an online campaign last year against Prasad, and two days after FDA placed a Sarepta clinical trial on hold after 3 deaths and suspended product shipments, Loomer labeled Prasad a “progressive leftist saboteur.” Here’s the Free Press:

Loomer’s attack on Prasad came about five weeks after Sarepta hired the lobbying firm Michael Best Strategies to lobby the White House, Congress, and the Department of Health and Human Services on “rare disease therapeutic development and access,” according to a financial disclosure. Sarepta has been a familiar lobbying client in Washington over the past decade. Michael Best’s president is Reince Priebus, a former Republican National Committee chairman.

Trump officials told the Free Press that Sarepta and pharma payments seemed to explain Loomer’s crusade against Prasad, a charge that Loomer denied.

However, Loomer’s former mentor, Republican political operative and close Trump advisor, Roger Stone, torched Loomer’s credibility in a recent essay that detailed her long history of mental illness, noting that she is now cashing in on social media as “a propagandist-for-hire.”

“[T]hrough dogged hard work and general fearlessness, Loomer created a substantial online presence and audience,” wrote Stone. “She soon developed a lucrative business in which individuals, candidates, corporations and others could pay her to promote their causes or destroy their enemies.”

Another Loomer associate told me, “If Laura is writing about it, somebody is paying her.”

On May 11, Loomer released a “BREAKING EXCLUSIVE” that laundered Justin Goodman’s anonymous “whistleblower letter” that claims to have “first exposed” NIH researcher Vincent Munster “smuggling viruses.” Loomer also called this “my reporting on the letter.”

I’m serious. And I agree with Roger Stone: Laura Loomer is a tragedy.

Mind you, I had already reported on May 5 that the FBI was investigating Vincent Munster for smuggling viruses. So how is this “breaking news” on May 11? But it gets better.

Refer a friend

Hoodwinking the Hill?

White Coat Waste Project’s blabbering about their anonymous “whistleblower letter” alleging “full coverup mode” apparently hoodwinked Hill staff. On May 15, Senator Joni Ernst posted on X that White Coat Waste Project was alleging a “troubling cover-up” of “international virus smuggling.”

This is almost two weeks, after I had reported that the FBI had launched a criminal investigation into Vincent Munster’s smuggling of viruses. Can somebody explain to me who was covering up what, where, and when?

I’m not joking. This shit happened.

I wanna tell you something. I spent 3 ½ years on the Senate Finance Committee, dealing with corruption in science and medicine. Hill staff work long, punishing hours and are paid next to nothing. I probably put in around 70 hours a week, meaning I made about $21 an hour, to dig and dig through documents, and then listen to lobbyists and high-priced lawyers try to tell me why their clients didn’t do what they did.

Whenever pharma lobbyists showed up at Senate Finance to explain why I should stop investigating their clients, I sometimes opened the meeting with the following introduction: “Let me guess. ‘We’ve done nothing wrong, and we’re not doing it anymore.’”

It’s a thankless job.

But congressional staff take dozens of meetings each week. Nobody has time to really check stuff out on the Hill. You kind of have to trust that people coming into your office are telling you the whole truth.

During my time in Senate, I sometimes caught lawyers and lobbyist trying to fool the Senate Finance Committee, one time catching a lawyer trying to sell us a bill of goods about an FDA official. But this lawyer’s phone call with Senate staff went sideways, when I began asking who was paying for all this? I then placed the story about the operation they were running and documents we uncovered with Politico.

According to records, White Coat Waste Project spends about $10,000 every quarter lobbying the federal government, and Justin Goodman is their lobbyist.

Concerned that White Coat Waste Project might be selling a bill of goods to congressional offices, I asked Justin Goodman if he was aware that providing false and/or misleading information to Congress is actionable under 1001? I then sent him a letter I had written for Senator Grassley that went to an attorney and provides the specific language of the criminal code, after I caught him misleading us.

Justin Goodman didn’t respond, but I then received a threatening letter from White Coat Waste Project’s Jared Goodman, Justin brother. Jared Goodman also appears on White Coat Waste Project’s lobbying records. So I emailed Jared, “Jared, were you involved in any meetings that White Coat Waste Project took with Hill staff regarding Vincent Munster?”

But Jared didn’t reply.

But it gets better.

Loomer and White Coat Waste Project continued to float rumors into the middle of May that they had “just EXPOSED” Vincent Munster smuggling viruses into the United States. And then snagged a New York Times reporter.

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Rumored by Loomer

After a month-long barrage of a “full coverup mode” anonymous “whistleblower letter” bullshit and constant churning of Loomer rumors—!!EXCLUSIVE!!—Justin Goodman and Laura Loomer landed this circus in the New York Times.

I find it mind boggling how White Coat Waste Project and Laura Loomer can “disclose” an investigation based on anonymous “whistleblower report” after that FBI criminal investigation is ALREADY PUBLIC NEWS AND HAS BEEN ONGOING SINCE JANUARY!!!

What the hell is going on in the media?

So I contacted the New York Times reporter, and went round and round with her. I’m not joking. This shit happened.

The reporter at first tried to claim that it didn’t matter who first publicly disclosed the story, even though the story credited Loomer and White Coat Waste Project with first publicly disclosing the story.

So I explained to the reporter that her employer—The New York Times—states specifically in their ethical standards that Times reporters are supposed to credit other work: “Even when we have confirmed the news ourselves, as a matter of courtesy and candor, we should credit major scoops or exclusives to the organization that broke the news.”

I didn’t think it was so hard for a New York Times reporter to follow New York Times guidelines. But instead of correcting the article, and noting that I had broken the news first, she ran an “update” and removed the words “at first”.

Of course, now the story doesn’t make any sense. Loomer and White Coat Waste Project had not “publicly disclosed the investigation” by the FBI, because it had already been publicly disclosed many days prior with people in Montana tagging their elected officials. And again, how can you have a “whistleblower report”, as the New York Times claims, if the whistleblower is alleging “full cover up mode” about virus smuggling that the FBI has been investigating since they took the lead in January?

I actually pay for the New York Times, but what the hell am I getting for my subscription?

On a final note: I’m very interested in speaking to any Hill staff about what Justin Goodman or Laura Loomer may have told them about this anonymous “whistleblower letter,” the FBI investigation, and the “full coverup.”

Please contact me.

Finally, as I was finishing this piece yesterday, a House investigator sent me the letter the Energy and Commerce Committee sent the NIH demanding answers to some of the same questions I’ve been asking my NIH whistleblower. This is not over.