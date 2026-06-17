The DisInformation Chronicle

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
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Paul, great story. It’s so very frustrating that somebody steals your work, claiming it was theirs and theirs alone. You must be pulling your hair out. I have great admiration for the investigative work that you do and the bonus is you are diligent and trustworthy. There’s just too many unethical people who will sell their soul for fame and fortune. Research work takes time and is laborious. To have somebody come in and swoop down and steal it is truly pathetic and opportunistic. YUK.

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