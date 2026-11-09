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David Lang Wardle's avatar
David Lang Wardle
14h

I'm expecting Trump to give Susie a preemptive pardon so if she's questioned by the new Congress, she can do an "Anthony Fauci" at the witness table. 5th, 5th, 5th, etc.

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Michelle Enmark, DDS's avatar
Michelle Enmark, DDS
10h

Thank you, Paul, for amplifying this excellent interview! I watched it and the interview with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation( I’m not a fan of hers, but it was a good interview overall).

I’m hopeful now that Stephen Miller is in that position. In addition I am hoping the team that did her bidding is also gone too. I know RFK, Jr appears to be thrilled judging by his comments on social media.

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