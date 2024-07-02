4 minute read

Hey guys,

About a month back, I announced the Dorit Reiss Vaccine Photo Contest, challenging readers to find “COVID experts” posting more photos of themselves getting a vaccine, than Dorit Reiss, a law professor and vaccine fanatic. I had Googled Reiss and tripped across five photos she had posted of herself getting a vaccine and speculated she has likely posted more photos of herself getting vaccinated than anyone in the history of the Internet.

Well, I was wrong. We have a winner.

A long-time reader sent me six photos of a social media influencer named Andrea Love had posted of herself getting vaccinated. That’s right, Love posted six photos of herself getting vaccinated.

For those who don’t know Andrea Love (unless you’re a vaccine fanatic or a vaccine company looking for a social media influencer to sponsor, why would you?) she helped to start a podcast called the “Unbiased Science Podcast” and—surprise!—it’s not unbiased.

The podcast seeks to “dispel misinformation and misconceptions across an array of science and public health topics (e.g., vaccines, GMOs, fad diets, supplements)" and shares infographics on Instagram and Facebook about controversial scientific topics including Covid-19, vaccines, medicine, GMO technology, pesticides, agriculture, and nutrition.

Sourcewatch lists several of the podcast’s sponsors and funders including GMO Yes! Apples, an infant formula company, and the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna. The podcast has also promoted paid content from 3M and Proctor and Gamble and promoted messaging from vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

Last September, Love gave a keynote talk titled “Susceptibility to Misinformation About the Agricultural Industry: Lessons from Unbiased Science” at the annual conference for CropLife America, the lobbying arm of the pesticide and GMO industry.

Sounds super unbiased, no?

Love recently left “The Unbiased Science Podcast” but you can still catch her on the podcast of the Genetic Literacy Project, a corporate front for the GMO and pesticide industries. And you can likely find her on social media posting photos of herself getting another vaccine, of course.

The winner is a long-term reader who chose to be anonymous to avoid the hassles of people like The Unbiased Science Podcast and the Genetic Literacy Project. “I don’t want to be a target of that crowd,” she told me.

She describes herself as a licensed health practitioner who was horrified by Andrea Love “because she was promoting the brand new COVID vaccine to pregnant women before it had ever been tested in pregnant women. She’s not a licensed health practitioner and she oozes lack of experience.”

“I’m already a paid subscriber, so I’ll donate my winning free subscription to a family member.”

Finally, another reader noted that I missed some of Dorit Reiss’s vaccine photos and sent me several other examples, where she posted herself getting a jab.

The family that vaxxs together stays together, I guess.

I also missed this photo spread of Reiss getting vaccinated with her first dose of HPV vaccine. The CDC’s homepage for the HPV vaccine states, “Vaccination is not recommended for everyone older than age 26 years.”

But why not? Getting vaccinated is what vaccine fanatics do, no?

