BOOK EXCERPT: "Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons"
A riveting thriller reminiscent of "The Hot Zone," this book dives into the mystery of Lyme disease—raising terrifying questions about government research and a tick-borne disease epidemic.
In a recent interview with the DisInformation Chronicle, author and documentary filmmaker Kris Newby discussed the history of Lyme disease and the evidence pointing to the possibility that this condition, which infects half a million American every year, may have arisen from biowarfare research. Newby’s book, “Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons” can be purchased at the website of Harper Collins Publishers.
An excerpt follows.
