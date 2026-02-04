The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
4h

Redfield's role now is to continue the lie that viruses are a threat. This continues the fraud to fund a "security apparatus to deal bioweapons".

We know its all a lie because nothing has changed. They killed millions of people and this guy, who has been part of this cabal his whole career, is now supposed to be the canary in the coal mine? Who's solution is to keep the fraud alive?

Cmon Paul. I cant tell if your that clueless, or you're part of it.

This is nothing more than a control scheme for those stupid enough to fall for it again. Those stupid enough to keep getting "flu" shots.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Curt's avatar
Curt
5h

Scary stuff!

By causing all this chaos about COVID origins, we are simply making the next pandemic worse.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The DisInformation Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture