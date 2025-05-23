The DisInformation Chronicle

6d

Oh man, the best for last, the complaint that there "wasn't enough reporting on Trump"!! ahhhhaaahahahahahahahahaahhaaa!! LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. Trump has always, I mean always, dominated the news. He lives in msm's head 24/7, since that fateful elevator day for sure, back in 2015.

6d

Good article.

**NOTE: I believe there’s an error when you say that in February, 2020, the Justice Department released the Hur report, I believe that was February, 2024; Trump was president in Feb. 2020.**

To me, it’s pretty clear Tapper is lying or at the very least fudging the truth when he is telling Kelly that he called Lara Trump right away and apologized (but doesn’t remember

what she said). He sounds just like a little kid who go caught and is denying it.

I do think that a better and even reasonable response from Tapper would have been to say (as he sort of starts to do) that he didn’t realize just how bad Biden’s condition was until after the debate (after all, the people around Biden kept it pretty well hidden), and that he is sorry that he allowed his own partisan biases to influence him into believing that the accusations of mental decline were a Republican op. To me, it’s pretty clear that is what happened with him, and most of the media. (Perhaps it was sooner than just after the debate for Tapper, and we can quibble as to who knew what exactly when, but that the media was kept in the dark for quite some time is indisputable.)

But nobody in the media will admit this, because they will not admit their bias. That’s the real problem here. The Democratic cover-up of Biden’s mental state is certainly troubling, but it could not have succeeded as well as it did without a thoroughly co-opted media.

