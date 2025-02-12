7 minute read

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing today on the Censorship Industrial Complex with three reporters as witnesses, so I wanted to update readers on the latest involving two key censorship players: The Center for Countering Digital Hate and Big Fact Check. I’ll have some brief comments about the hearing at the end, and you can follow my observations on X at @thackerpd as I watch the Committee proceedings.

As readers might remember, I first reported on the Center for Countering Digital Hate back in late 2023 for Tablet, uncovering some of the group’s dark money, ties to the Democratic Party, and founding by Keir Starmer’s Labour Together, a conservative arm of the British Labour Party. One of the key findings from my Tablet investigation is that, despite repetitive allegations by conservatives, the censorship industry does not seem to target them specifically.

The censorship movement springs out of center-left political movements and targets people on the Right and Left, who stray from center-left cultural and political orthodoxy.