I’ve got a piece out today in Tablet investigating a British, dark money nonprofit called the Center for Countering Digital operated by Imran Ahmed, a political operative for conservative members of the British Labour party, who helped destroy the Left in the United Kingdom, before hopping across the Atlantic to DC, where he now attacks political opponents of President Biden and the corporate arm of Democratic Party.

I want to explain how I uncovered Ahmed’s hidden money, alleged ties to British intelligence, and links to a shady nonprofit called Stop Funding Fake News that destroyed the Canary—a British leftist news site aligned with the Jeremy Corbyn leftist arm of Labour. Before that, I want to point out about how odd it is that a British political operative is now running a partisan campaign in the United States. This rarely happens.

For a variety of complex reasons, British political operatives don’t come to the United States, Americans go to England. Not just the UK, but wherever a political party needs top advice to win a campaign, they hire Americans: Israel, Argentina, Latin America, Europe…. Few know this, but a former colleague from my time in the Senate, Jim Messina, was hired by British politicians and helped push through Brexit, although by accident. Putting Brexit up for vote was a political ploy designed to quiet British critics of the EU, but this backfired when the issue then passed. The FT has a deep dive on Messina’s many political failures in the UK, Italy, Spain, and other countries—see here.

Understanding how global political advice operates, I became very intrigued by Imran Ahmed’s ability to hop from London to DC, raise $1.5 million in dark money for the Center for Countering Digital Hate, and then have a 2021 report he put out become fodder for a White House press conference and hearings in Congress.

I’m still not certain who is controlling Ahmed, but I plan to write more on him over the next couple of weeks, investigating his ties to various political groups in the United States and to Peter Hotez, an American physician, an ardent proponent of Anthony Fauci and cheerleader in the national media for vaccines and Biden administration pandemic policies.

First, take a look Imran Ahmed and the documents and money trail I uncovered to report Imran Ahmed for Tablet:

Then do a quick Google and notice how none of the media platforming Imran Ahmed have reported where he gets his money nor his history in the UK destroying leftist media. Now, I want to walk through some documents hoping this will help readers understand how to uncover for themselves these political influence campaigns that pretend to be public interest groups.