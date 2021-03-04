Council on Strategic Risks Cuts Ties With Alex Berezow

Alex Berezow’s biography page at the Council on Strategic Risks

The Council on Strategic Risks ended its relationship with Non-Resident Fellow Alex Berezow on Tuesday, removing his biography from their website following a report by The DisInformation Chronicle that documented inflammatory comments by Berezow and positions taken by the American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) where he is Vice President of Scientific Communications.

“Alex is no longer affiliated with CSR,” said an official with the Council on Strategic Risks, who did not wish to be identified. Berezow did not respond to a request for comment.

The Council on Strategic Risks is a nonprofit, non-partisan security policy institute founded in 2017 to address core systemic risks to security. It is affiliated with The Center for Climate and Security and The Janne E. Nolan Center on Strategic Weapons.

Starting in 2019, CSR listed Berezow as a Non-Resident Fellow. “He is a prolific science writer with expertise in microbiology, biotechnology, public health, and science policy,” read Berezow’s biography on the group’s site. “He has written over 1,000 articles, many of which appeared in major news outlets, such as BBC, CNN, Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Foreign Policy, The Telegraph (UK), The Atlantic, and USA Today, where he serves on the Board of Contributors. He is also a monthly columnist for the Puget Sound Business Journal.”

In past statements and writing, Berezow has defended climate science denier Freeman Dyson, denigrated the research that links fracking with cancer, and called Harvard science historian Naomi Oreskes a “science denier.”

After CSR took down his biography from their website, Berezow removed mention of the Council on Strategic Risks from his homepage, where Berezow claims that he “specializes in the debunking of junk science.”