7 minute read

Back in 2004, Morgan Spurlock rocked the movie industry with “Super Size Me”, a film about a unique medical experiment: what happens to a man’s body if he eats nothing but McDonald’s three times a day for 30 days? Disgusting, right? Leaders at the fast-food franchise panicked, launching a PR campaign to attack the film, while also dropping the “super sized” food options from their menu.

Officials at McDonald’s denied that removing the “super sized” offer was a response to the film, but nobody was fooled. Known for lampooning corporate culture, artist Ron English played off “Super Size Me” with his release of “MC Supersized” a fat Ronald McDonald which he describe as, “What would Ronald McDonald look like if he actually ate at McDonald’s?

Spurlock’s transformation into an obese, burger addict suffering from depression terrified McDonald’s, but not because it told Americans anything surprising. On the contrary, the film just highlighted what we already knew: McDonald’s and junk food are terrible for our health, just like smoking.

A slew of research continues to record the link between fast-food and obesity, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that since around the time of the film’s release, the number of obese Americans has ballooned from 30% to 42%. The danger of this poor eating made headlines once again during the early months of the COVID outbreak. That’s when scientists noted that obese patients were more likely to be hospitalized and die from the virus.

So did public health officials launch a campaign to advise Americans to avoid crappy food and lose weight? No! Instead, the federal government poured billions into vaccine corporations and then campaigned with McDonald’s to promote the jab. I’m not joking.

This shit happened.