If you woke up this morning eager to follow election results, yet remain confused about who to trust, that’s for good cause. Propaganda and political fables crowd the media ecosystem.

I can’t tell you who to trust on the election, but I can offer advice on how to trust on the election: read widely, read wisely. First, ignore the fact checkers because they enforce narratives and are often wrong. Second, don’t believe mainstream media (MSM) because they lack objectivity and lie when covering Trump. Finally, don’t fall into the alternative media trap either, because scoundrels, cheats, and paid-for special interests fill its ranks.