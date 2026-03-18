6 minute read

Back in the summer of 2021, I wrote an investigation for The BMJ noting that science journalists at once-respected outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, Science, and Nature had bought into a conspiracy orchestrated by virologists to dismiss the possibility that the pandemic started as a lab accident. A new set of emails released by the nonprofit U.S. Right to Know finds that NIH officials and some of these same virologists began to share this BMJ article, while apparently plotting to contact a BMJ editor about me.

I want to back up for a moment and explain what got them excited.