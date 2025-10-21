The DisInformation Chronicle

Tardigrade
'Peer reviewed journals can also create gatekeeping problems, excluding important scientific findings. A study of 1,000 papers submitted to medical journals found that journals initially rejected the 14 papers that later became the most frequently cited. Nobel Prize winners...had their ground breaking work stymied after rejection by journal peer reviewers.'

It doesn't take deep thinking to realize that giving gatekeeping responsibility to people in the same field, whose funding and reputation could be damaged by any groundbreaking work, is just plain stupid.

I've come to think of peer review as Dogma Enforcement.

Vivien C Buckley
Paul, the depth of corruption is an almighty force. I don’t understand how it’s allowed to continue unless of course, very powerful industries run the show with funding of many segments of society. The wealth and influence appear to be a licence to kill and maim people as long as there’s money to be made, and we unfortunately, are the mere pawns in their game of Monopoly. A case in point was Vioxx made by Merck who dragged out the lawsuit with multiple delays that lasted about 5 years before it was removed from the market but not before many more people were murdered or harmed. Same is going on right now with Merck’s gardasil’s HPV. Doctor’s are still giving it to young people with no knowledge of the harms or lawsuits. A responsible health or regulatory agency should alert prescribing doctors to give informed consent before injecting kids, if they are even allowed to do so. Sadly, doctors still believe journals are the gold standard and haven’t a clue about the incestuous corruption, that’s been my experience when talking to them.

