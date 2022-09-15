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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
Sep 15, 2022

Here is the first comment on this very revealing interview. One can only hope that Redfield will make the rounds and put this silly yet deadly nature origin vs lab leak argument to rest. Once a majority of the public that’s been buying into the farce can clearly see it and stop believing that the higher ups know best, maybe then the walls of deception will come crashing down. Over the past two and a half years, millions of people have had to face up to the reality that there truly is a conspiracy centered on controlling the world using unlimited wealth and power to stop all who resist and present the truth. As difficult as it may get, the only way this saga can move forward for the benefit of all is to hunt these criminals down despite their white coats and fancy suits. They are scum.

REDFIELD: “I suspected it was set up by Jeremy Farrar. But Jeremy was, I'm sure, acting under orders from somebody. The Lancet piece was orchestrated by Jeremy Farrar—I think under direction of Fauci and Collins, trying to nip any attempt to have an honest investigation of the pandemic’s origin.”

I hope to see this quote in a trial some day soon.

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Sean Mc's avatar
Sean Mc
Sep 15, 2022Edited

Fantastic interview. I remember all the photos of Robert that seemed to be stylised to make him appear evil when he was interviewed by Sanjay Gupta.

It is so great for me to read a virologist expressing eloquently and succinctly a viewpoint that appears logical and consistent. I could not understand why people subscribed to a notion that a hypothesis should not be investigated and Robert describes a very compelling and logical suspicion.

I very much hope Robert publishes his book, especially as the climate has changed considerably and become less oppressive for those with an alternate viewpoint.

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