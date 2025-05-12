9 minute read

In one of their many fact-addled news articles, Science Magazine falsely claimed last week that “no compelling evidence supports the allegation that the virus leaked from WIV.” But University Hospital of Wurzburg researcher Valentin Bruttel states that Science constructs this tendentious claim by refusing to even consider publishing studies that point to a possible lab accident.

Bruttel leveled these charges during a wide-ranging interview with the Berliner Zeitung last month. Several German media outlets, including Spektrum and the Frankfurter Allgemeine, reported last year that a British statisician found “blatantly nonsensical” errors in a Science Magazine study that argued against a lab accident.

Bruttel said his paper was accepted by another journal after Science would not even consider looking at it. However, the editor in charge of his paper was dismissed for protesting Israel’s genocide against Gaza. The editor’s replacement then rejected the paper, falsely claiming the journal couldn’t find a reviewer, even though a positive review for the paper had already been submitted to the journal.

“I have made a decisive contribution to clarifying the cause of this pandemic and invested a lot of time in preventing another one,” Bruttel told the Berliner Zeitung. “But I am also a committed democrat. If the majority of Germans are content with the fact that the deaths of millions of innocent people are not addressed, and thus no effective countermeasures are introduced, I have to accept that.”

American media have ignored Bruttel’s statements, but The DisInformation Chronicle has translated the interview from German into English. You can read Brutell’s back and forth with journalist Franz Becchi, below.

Coronavirus: Secret US document confirms German researcher's laboratory theory

Three years ago, immunologist Valentin Bruttel suggested that SARS-CoV-2 had an artificial origin. Now, a document from the US shows that he may have been right. An interview.

Valentin Bruttel is an immunologist and molecular biologist at the University Hospital of Würzburg. His research actually focuses on autoimmune diseases – but during the pandemic, he rose to prominence through a controversial analysis: In 2022, together with colleagues, he presented a detailed study that pointed to striking patterns in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 – patterns typical of viruses assembled in the laboratory.