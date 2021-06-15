GORSKI'S LAW: A Skeptic Ends Discussion by Calling You Anti-Vax

6 minute read

Last February, Dr. Marty Makary of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal arguing that COVID cases in America had dropped 77% and that the pandemic virus would be mostly gone by now. Saying that he did not “necessarily agree” with Makary’s numbers, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that he expected some return to normalcy by this summer, but he predicted problems again in America by Christmas.

Such polite exchange is refreshing, but is seldom the norm, especially with vaccines. When Makary published an essay at MedPage Today titled “Think Twice Before Giving the COVID Vax to Healthy Kids,” his call for caution in vaccinating children caused an immediate backlash from physician David Gorski, who tweeted that Dr. Makary is a “crank.”

Among the legion of self-licensed pseudoscience debunkers, none comes more credentialed for relentless skewering of medical quackery than Dr David Gorski, the extremely-online surgeon and managing editor of the sometimes factual yet always confident skeptic portal Science-Based Medicine. (Note to reader: any Website with both “science” and “medicine” in the title must always, always be trusted.)

Unlike other pro-science nags marketing themselves to credulous media as unimpeachable debunking authorities by endlessly bitching about vitamin supplements or obsessing over Hollywood actress/alt-health guru Gwyneth Paltrow, Gorski never shirks from his Hippocratic duty to expose fellow physicians for crankery and pseudoscience (yes, irony intended).

One of David Gorski’s countless tweets, blog posts, and other writings on Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Experts in evidence-based medicine cannot explain why David Gorski spends endless hours alone on his computer obsessing over Gwyneth Paltrow.

In 2013, Gorski spoke at the National Science Foundation where he blasted the American Medical Student Association (AMSA) as “a major force for quackademic medicine,” a claim that sits somewhat outside mainstream medical opinion, to put it mildly.

Founded in 1950, under the auspices of the American Medical Association (AMA), AMSA is the oldest and largest independent association for future leaders of U.S. medicine. Among its many renowned past members, former AMSA presidents include:

Dr. Leana Wen - Emergency physician and former Baltimore city health commissioner who is now a CNN medical analyst and Washington Post contributing columnist. Dr. Kavita Patel - Brookings Institution fellow in health studies who served as President Obama’s White House director of policy for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement. Dr. Helen Burstin - Executive Vice President of the Council of Medical Specialty Societies and former federal official for health information technology and quality of care. Dr. Valerie E. Stone – Harvard Medical School’s first African-American professor of medicine and a nationally recognized expert on HIV / AIDS.

Chucking aside caution and ignoring this esteemed history, Gorski wowed his small crowd with a scholarly shake of his head followed by a long-winded sigh, before letting listeners in on an explosive medical secret about AMSA.

“It’s a major force for integrating quackery into medicine, I’m afraid,” Gorski said.

Happier than a buzzard on a shit wagon, David Gorski blows the whistle at the National Science Foundation on quackery at AMSA, America’s oldest institution for future leaders in medicine.

Diagnosing a Ham Sandwich as Anti-vax

Gorski’s scholarly record on vaccine studies remains threadbare to nonexistent in scientific journals. But, like an economist who accurately predicted seven of the last two recessions, Gorski has found peer-reviewed medical glory on Twitter.

On Twitter, Gorski puts in exhausting, daily clinical rotations, diagnosing and treating every type of anti-vax disorder known to man, beast, and a horde of skeptic groupies who worship all of his 280 characters. But hold one thought in mind: any Twitter discussion with David Gorski inevitably ends in argumentum ad anti-vax with Gorski glibly labeling you an anti-vaxxer.

For skeptics ignoring reductio ad anti-vax while treating their Twitter medical patients—to include anti-vax, anti-vax straw men, anti-vax tropes, anti-vax arguments, and borderline antivaccine—a selection of Gorski’s critical debunking insights.

After two women published a New York Times essay on the scientific establishment’s history of dismissing female opinions, Gorski quickly assessed the authors with having anti-vaxxer arguments.

After writing a letter to the FDA on COVID vaccines, retired physician-scientist Hooman Noorchashm MD, PhD, ran into Gorski and his “echo chamber of followers” diagnosing him with anti-vax tropes.

While Gorski remains popular among science writers seeking to clobber anyone breathing as an “anti-vaxxer,” few research physicians other than Dr. Hooman Noorchashm bother to engage with him.

Seeking Twitter approval for his diagnostic experience in common anti-vax tropes, Gorski began probing an unwilling patient—Dr. Vinay Prasad, associate professor of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco, book author and columnist at MedPage Today.

Gorski excels at spotting anything more ominous than a coincidence while diagnosing another useful idiot for the anti-vaccine movement.

Adopting research methods he pioneered while studying anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, Gorski has expanded his practice into clinically assessing those who question if the COVID-19 virus came from a lab. This weekend, world leaders gathered for the G-7 Summit, increasing Gorski’s patient list by calling for an investigation of whether the virus leaked from a lab.

Pay attention clever science writer reporting a confusing medical controversy on deadline: If you feel itchy to insert a paragraph that clubs some hapless target over the head as anti-vaxxer, then Dr. Gorski’s credentials as both surgeon and oncologist should satisfy overworked editors eager for a doctor’s quote.

Even if it’s Gorski.

However, for the non-physicians such as myself, try to avoid skeptics who wield “anti-vaxxer” as a rhetorical cudgel to bludgeon anyone with differing opinions. And consider basic courtesy and concern for the dignity of other people to establish rapport and to build trust in online chatter.

