5 minute read

If you’re one of the tens of millions of Democrats who watched in panic last week as Joe Biden stumbled through the presidential debate against Donald Trump, often appearing confused, sometimes not even finishing sentences, I have a message for you: your media lies to you.

I picked up on this back in 2016, when I woke up the morning after the presidential election and was shocked to learn Trump had won. I had been fooled, I realized, because I had trusted the news sources I was reading and hadn’t noticed how disconnected they were from voters. I am much more skeptical of the news today and have broadened my media diet to take in other points of view so I don’t get duped.