15 minute read

Hello readers,

A book came out which you can find on Amazon and I contribued a chapter: Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power. The book is a collection of essays written by 37 courageous voices—doctors, researchers, scientists, lawyers, journalists, ethicists, and creatives—reveal how powerful interests used the COVID-19 crisis as a tool to reshape our world. This is a rich, varied, and deeply disturbing story, told by some of the world’s bravest and most qualified voices, of how our health care, information, and financial systems have been compromised in the name of profit and control.

An excerpted chapter which I wrote follows. I’ve added hyperlinks to some of the footnoted citations.