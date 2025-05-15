The DisInformation Chronicle

Me
4d

I understand your point, and I agree with it generally. However, the good doctor should not have said “That’s false. There’s going to be a policy on tracking subawards.” It’s true that we now know that Koslov’s claim that ALL funding for foreign research would be cut WAS indeed, false. However, we ALSO know that the new policy is not “tracking subawards,” it is HALTING all future subawards. That does not negate the fact that the charge that all foreign awards would be cut was just a rumor, but it does make Jay appear to be not telling the complete truth about the cuts to all subawards.

