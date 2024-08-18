9 minute read

I want to walk readers through the latest evidence showing that the terms “misinformation” and “disinformation” are words of political convenience that political partisans have weaponized to confuse readers, labeling some as “conspiracy theorists” before censoring them. Big Disinformation has long concerned me and it’s why I took a couple trips to San Francisco to dig through the Twitter Files to see how the government is colluding with tech companies to censor inconvenient narratives.

Digging through old Facebook posts, reporter Matt Orfalea tripped across a November 2020 webinar where officials with the Biden/Harris campaign explained how they manipulated voters in the 2020 election, by targeting people in real time on social media, gaming Google searches, and deploying a digital Army to shape people’s reality.

This influence campaign helped shift 200,000 voters to doubt the reality of Biden’s mental decline.

After winning the election, these campaign officials then burrowed into the White House to run the Biden/Harris digital strategy, working with social media companies to censor Americans who voiced opinions counter to Biden administration policies. Two of them now work for the Kamala Harris campaign, while one has joined Harvard to run an institute to reform social media and counter “misinformation.”

In their own words, these Biden/Harris officials detail how they deploy “misinformation” and “disinformation” as a political strategy to sway voters and attack opponents. But when Republicans hired a company called Cambridge Analytica to run online election campaigns using similar tactics, Democrats cried foul, kicked off congressional investigations, and questioned whether Democracy could survive.