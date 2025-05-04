The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curt's avatar
Curt
10h

Amen!

I doubt that anyone will be held accountable for their actions and the NYT cohorts can’t go away fast enough because surely they have all the evidence they need to show the massive lies told about COVID.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ME's avatar
ME
7h

Have not seen the fruit of Senator Paul's subpoenas to Dr Fauci - when he is finally brought in to testify under oath, again, in a Senate hearing, he must tell the truth, he can not claim the 5th amendment over these questions because he's received a pardon. If he lies now under oath, it's a new offense and he can be prosecuted. Waiting. Always waiting...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The DisInformation Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture