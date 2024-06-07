2 minute read

Hey guys,

Three years ago, I grew frustrated at what I was reading in the news and even more frustrated with editors gatekeeping narratives instead of publishing innovate journalism. Often times I would pitch a story to an outlet and then spend enormous amounts of energy getting the editor up to speed on the underlying facts, explaining why a story mattered, and walking them through why competing outlets were getting the story wrong.

I finally gave up wasting my time with these people and started The DisInformation Chronicle along with a reporter I hired to serve as editor.

We’ve now grown this audience to a small crowd of over 25,000 subscribers. I sometimes look through my email list to see who is reading and it’s a pretty broad spectrum—everyone from a mother in Michigan, a retired doctor in London, to investigative reporters at top newspapers, agents in the intelligence community, Members of Congress, and MPs in the British Parliament.

Two years back, I looked to see the emails of who had recently subscribed and saw it was an investigative reporter whose career I’ve followed for decades. I screenshotted the email and sent it, as a joke, to a friend who teaches journalism: “You’ve got three Polk Awards, but never a Pulitzer,” I wrote. “Here’s one of my newest readers—you know, the guy who has four Polk Awards and three Pulitzers? You better start paying attention to The DisInformation Chronicle.”

As this readership has increased, I’ve greatly appreciated whistleblowers who have stepped forward with information and documents, as well as those of you secreted away in Congress and hidden in agencies, who call me up to send tips. Substack is a great medium for reporting, especially when you’re detailing documents that often get lost in the reporting at other medial outlets.

On a final note, we are are doing our best to keep as much of this free for everyone to keep the discussion public, especially for readers outside the West. So if you can, please become a paid subscriber to keep us up and running.

Thank you, everyone. Please keep reading, and tell your friends.

Most importantly, have a great day.

