The community for "The Disinformation Chronicle" has now grown to over 32,000 subscribers and just got picked up by Spanish media, hopefully attracting more Spanish speakers. Last week, Diario16 condensed several of my reports on the censorship industry into a news story that discussed the House Judiciary hearing on the “Censorship Industrial Complex.”

Diario 16 began in the 1970s as an anti-Franco voice, breaking critical news including the Spanish death squads against Basque separatists, and facing several lawsuits that redefined Spanish law on defamation. After Diario 16 died in 2001, Diario16 sprang up in 2015 as the paper’s online rebirth.

Most of the debate around online censorship has been happening in English and in European countires, partly because the U.S. government and its Atlantic allies have led the world in creating the various pieces that comprise the “Censorship Industrial Complex.” This article in Diario16 might be one of the better pieces explaining current censorship problems to a Spanish-speaking auidence, and it will hopefully get wide readership.

I want to thank all of you subscribers for supporting The DisInformation Chronicle and making this possible. Below the jump, I have a translation of the Diario16 piece.

Thanks again.