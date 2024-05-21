5 minute read

The New York Times cannot stop printing mask nonsense that fits its politics, but it needs to end. The latest is an essay by Tulane University’s John M. Barry, author of the bestselling “The Great Influenza”, who wrote in the Times that we’ve known since 1917 that masks work to stop respiratory viruses such as measles and Spanish Influenza. This is false.

And we know this is false because of mask studies published during the Great Influenza or Spanish Flu, and because of a 1919 consensus statement by the American Public Health Association. But we also know masks didn’t work because Barry wrote masks were “useless” in his much-celebrated book.

Crazy, huh? Let’s look at the documents.