4 minute read

Hey guys, summer is here and I’m gonna be traveling the States for the next month, doing some reporting, attending a conference, and meeting with government officials in DC. Since RFK Jr. became Health Secretary, nutrition and food have been all over the news, with much of that news not being terribly factual. First, a lot of the science on nutrition is really tough, conflicting, and hard to pick through; second, the entire field is rife with corporate influence.

So I wanted to let everyone know about two women writing on food and health, who I’ve been following for several years, and suggest you follow them too.

Nina Teicholz

Nina Teicholz is a science journalist, researcher and speaker who challenges the conventional wisdom on saturated fat causing heart disease and questions whether fat really makes you fat. Part of a new generation of researchers, Teicholz presents scientific evidence that diets lower in carbohydrates are the best approach for reversing nutrition-related diseases.

Her book “Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat and Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet” has been called a “must read” by some of the world’s most prestigious medical journals, including The Lancet, The BMJ, and the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Teicholz runs a newsletter called “Unsettled Science” and just wrote a piece discussing the types of research the National Institutes of Health should fund to support the current administration’s priorities to address chronic diseases.

Kristin Lawless

Kristin Lawless is a certified nutrition educator who has advised patients and writes on health, food, nutrition, and food politics. Her journalism and columns have appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Newsweek, The Guardian, and VICE. She is the author of “Formerly Known As Food: How the Industrial Food System Is Changing Our Minds, Bodies, and Culture” which won the Green Prize for Sustainable Literature in 2019.

Since she had a son in 2018, Lawless began writing about motherhood and babies, and she recently launched a newsletter called “The Unsettled” where she delves into health topics that appear to be settled but really aren’t.

Her latest article covers breastfeeding and infant formula, where she notes that Consumer Reports tested 41 infant formulas and found that at least half had concerning levels of contaminants such as lead, arsenic, bisphenol-A (BPA), and “forever chemicals” like PFAS.

I hope everyone is having a great summer.