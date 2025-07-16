The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
2dEdited

I've followed Nina Teicholz for years and heartily second your recommendation. She's doing yeomans's work exposing the conflicts of interest and lack of credible science WRT the American Nutritional Guidelines.

I'm not as familiar with Lawless, and will check out her substack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kristin Lawless's avatar
Kristin Lawless
2d

Thanks Paul! I’m looking forward to hearing from your readers. I’d love to hear what they are most interested in reading about over on The Unsettled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The DisInformation Chronicle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture