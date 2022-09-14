Hey readers,

After a year and a half of bringing you weekly news, investigations and interviews, we are now going paid. Our first paid piece comes out tomorrow and is a long interview with virologist Dr. Robert Redfield, the former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Over the past 18 months, my editor and I have tried to bring you stories and analysis you can’t get anywhere else—because unfortunately, far too many science writers write for not on science and research is often manipulated to promote corporate interests.

For a year’s subscription, we are asking $45 which is $3.75 a month. I could add that this is the price of a special-order coffee from Starbucks, but you already know that. If you want to give more, please become a Founding Member.

Besides subscriber-only stories and the ability to comment on articles, a subscription will also give you access to occasional call-in interviews I’m going to be doing with experts, where you will be able to ask questions.

Until then, back to you tomorrow.

PAUL D. THACKER