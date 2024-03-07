5 minute read

The federal government is now tracking public universities’ release of public information involving federally funded science programs for “disinformation research” and bioweapons virus science. Both “disinformation research” and biodefense virus studies have come under increasing scrutiny from Congress and the public —“disinformation research” for helping the government censor Americans and bioweapons research for potentially causing the pandemic by funding dangerous gain-of-function virus studies in Wuhan, China.