The DisInformation Chronicle

DSB
1d

Okay on getting the paper retracted, but how do we make sure that Andersen, Garry, et al, never receive taxpayer funding again? That is the real penalty in their line of work.

Dan Sirotkin
1d

My father and I wrote two peer-reviewed papers focusing on serial passage as the method used to engineer this virus all the way back in 2020 and 2021, this is the second time I've written you about this - Why are you refusing to cite the peer-reviewed research that's several years old?

"Might SARS‐CoV‐2 Have Arisen via Serial Passage through an Animal Host or Cell Culture?"

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7435492/

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bies.202100017

Additionally, those papers were based on a whitepaper written all the way back in January 2020, which a FOIA shows members of the DOE's LLNL emailing around from 2021 to 2023 - Why do you continue to pretend like our work does not exist?

https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/DOE-docs.pdf

And here's an article from 2022 focusing in on serial passage:

Weaponizing the Swarm by Weaponizing the Stupid - Why the suppression of "serial passage" as the technique used to craft SARS-CoV-2 depended on the cowardly compliance of morally and ethically bankrupt academic and journalistic worlds.

https://www.harvard2thebighouse.com/p/weaponizing-the-swarm-by-weaponizing

