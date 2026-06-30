The DisInformation Chronicle

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David Lang Wardle's avatar
David Lang Wardle
1d

These Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) labs controlled by the U.S.A. world-wide should be defunded until they get their acts together. Hoping Rand Paul can get a start on this.

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Sybil's avatar
Sybil
1d

Sterling revelations, Thacker. It’s also reminiscent of “Who’s on First?” What a mess.

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