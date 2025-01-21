3 minute read

Dear Readers,

Expecting that President Biden would hand Tony Fauci a preemptive pardon, I’ve been working the last week reporting on crimes that the Department of Justice could charge Fauci with, because despite Biden’s claims to the contrary, some people are above the law. Sure enough, Biden signed the Fauci pardon just a few hours before he left office yesterday, and then sent the pardon to friendly journalism outlets to set the media narrative that Fauci was the target of unfair criticism and partisan attacks.

Hours later, RealClearInvestigations published my article detailing the various crimes Fauci likely committed during the pandemic, including lying to Congress about funding he sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology; misleading Congress about his use of private email to escape document retention laws; and research misconduct and abuse of power involving a grant for virus research he approved.

We published the piece before Biden’s pardon began circulating on social media, showing that the pardon stretches all the way back to 2014, many years before the pandemic. This is likely meant to cover potential charges Fauci could have faced for money he began sending around that year to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), where many people believe the pandemic began.

As I document for RealClearInvestigations, Fauci sent taxpayer money to the WIV through a grant he provided to EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit run by Peter Daszak. EcoHealth Alliance then subcontracted their NIH virus research to the WIV. Last week, the government barred EcoHealth Alliance and Daszak from receiving federal funds for five years, because they failed to report their dangerous virus research performed at the WIV.

NIH Director Monica M. Bertagnolli stepped down from her position just a few days ago, and I’ve been told this happened after the Trump transition team advised her to resign. The administration will likely soon announce an interim director to run the agency until the Senate confirms Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya to take over. Other NIH officials who involved themselves in corrupt activity during the pandemic will be receiving further calls from the Trump team that they will also be removed from leadership.

You can read all the details about the Fauci pardon at Real Clear Investigations. This ain’t over, it’s just started.

By Paul D. Thacker, RealClearInvestigations

January 20, 2025.