German Public Television has released a program on the Wuhan cover-up, interviewing several scientists who state that the virus was engineered, and virologists working with complicit media silenced those who stated as such.

“The evidence is mounting that SARS-CoV-2 did not have a natural origin but was made behind the walls of a high security laboratory,” the German science program Nano, reports. “But who has an interest in concealing the origin of the virus?”

The answer from several scientists is that virologists engaged in a cover up to protect their profession. “Science has not covered itself in glory,” Nano notes.

Several scientists wanted to publish their suspicions that the pandemic from a the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but their papers were rejected. Those who spoke up, nonetheless, were called “conspiracy theorists” and faced personal attacks.

“I have never seen science so compromised,” said Gunther Theissen, chair of genetics at the University of Jena. “Some scientists have managed to manipulate public opinion, including politicians and the media.”

The program discusses several emails by virologists such as one from famed Australian virologist Eddie Holmes. “Seems to have been pre-adapted for human spread since the get go,” Holmes wrote of the COVID virus in early 2020. “It’s the epidemiology that I find most worrying.”

Within weeks, several virologists published an infamous study in Nature Medicine called “Proximal Origin” that concluded the complete opposite.

As I reported a few weeks back, the Department of Justice has launched an initial inquiry into the Proximal Origin paper, and the lead author, Kristian, Andersen, is now seeking to flee the United States for a job in Norway.

The Nano episode also covers German virologist Christian Drosten who dismissed a possible lab accident as a “conspiracy theory” early on. Drosten declined to give an interview to German television. I reported earlier this month that Drosten is now hiding behind lawyers when sent questions from journalists.

The program even delves into the DEFUSE proposal, a grant virologists submitted in 2018 to the Department of Defense and which detailed how to create a virus just like the one that started the pandemic two years later. Tony Fauci went on to fund quite similar virology work at the National Institutes of Health.

Shortly after the pandemic started, Nano reports, Australian virologist Danielle Anderson was feted by the media as a “conspiracy buster” beating back claims the pandemic started at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The program notes that Anderson never disclosed that she was on the DEFUSE proposal to create a virus just like the one that started the pandemic.

I reported on Danielle Anderson back in late 2022.

Nano’s programming is in German, but I uploaded the episode on my Youtube channel. Click on the link below, and when it opens in Youtube, turn on closed captioning in English to watch. It covers quite a bit in 12 minutes.

Enjoy.

CORRECTION: An earlier version stated that virologist Eddie Holmes helped to author the corrupt “Proximal Origin” paper in Nature Medicine. Holmes was not an autor on that paper.