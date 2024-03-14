3 minute read

Hey readers,

I’m alerting you to an interview I did with Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya about mask science on the podcast he co-hosts called “The Illusion of Consensus.” I’ve written quite a bit about masks, something I didn’t start out meaning to do.

When the pandemic began, I just masked up like everyone else, even though I knew that many experts didn’t believe masks helped stop the spread of viruses. I actually wrote a piece about this for The BMJ in April 2020, where I pointed out “America should have had a firm and widely disseminated policy on face masks, long ago.”

To make my point in The BMJ, I linked to a March 2020 essay in the New York Times by Zeynep Tufekci, who argued that the public was being misled by misinformation because “masks work.”

What I didn’t know, at the time, is that a month before she began campaigning for masks in March 2020, Tufekci tweeted a February 2020 essay in which she advised her followers to not worry about masks because they don’t really help stop viruses.

Nothing changed in the science on masks between February and March of 2020, and Zeynep is not the only person who was part of “The Great Mask-Science Flip Flop of 2020.”

Here’s the text of Tufekci’s two essays side by side.

I missed all this, at the time. But by 2022, I had bumped into too many experts who argued that masks weren’t all that great at stopping viruses, pointing me to research and studies to back up their claims. I’ve now written several pieces going into the research finding that masks don’t stop viruses, as well as the propaganda that continues to promote masks, despite this science.

Dr. Bhattacharya and I covered quite a bit of this story on masks in a little over one hour. Try it out and give a listen.

If you’re interested in revisiting the prior pieces I reported on masks, see those below:

