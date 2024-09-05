4 minute read

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a letter last week to the House Judiciary Committee saying he regrets not being more outspoken about “government pressure” from the Biden administration to “censor” COVID-19 content, causing liberal pundits and media outlets who have denied this censorship to panic and deny what Zuckerberg wrote. The Meta CEO also admitted that his company demoted a story critical of Biden’s son—the Hunter Biden laptop scandal—right before the 2020 election.

In 2021, senior officials in the Biden administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree …. I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it …. and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again.

Journalist Kara Swisher began lying about the matter in a CNN interview, alleging that the Supreme Court had found there had been no censorship and that the Biden administration had not pressured Meta. Both claims are false.

In the recent Supreme Court ruling, judges skipped over claims of whether the Biden administration had actually censored Americans, arguing that the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue the White House. Swisher could have learned this by reading an article on the decision in the New York Times, the very publication where she was a contributor.

As for the Biden administration pressure to censor—something that Swisher denies—the evidence of this was made clear from Meta internal communications released by the House Judiciary Committee last May.

Zuckerberg texted three Meta officials—Sheryl Sandberg, Nick Clegg, and Joel Kaplan—on July 16, 2021, “Can we include that the [White House] put pressure on us to censor the lab leak theory?”

In an email sent a couple days prior, Meta’s Nick Clegg asked why they had been removing claims that the COVID virus was man made.

“Because we were under pressure from the administration,” replied a Meta employee. “We should shouldn’t have done it.”

While Kara Swisher’s tactic was denying these obvious emails, left-leaning Vox sought to downplay Zuckerberg’s admission of Biden censorship as “old news.” This softened form of denial caught the critical attention of reporter Nate Silver, who dismissed their dismissal.

“The fact is that the errors all run in one direction,” Silver added. “It's not an easy job, but the misinformation people are often extreme partisans, and they could do a lot more to acknowledge when they get things wrong.”

As I previously reported, one of the Biden administration’s central figures in pressuring Meta to censor Americans is Rob Flaherty, who is now the Deputy Campaign Manager of Harris for President

Finally, UCSF physician professor Vinay Prasad released a video castigating Biden censorship for putting lives at risk, by forcing youth to get the COVID vaccination while suppressing medical experts who expressed skepticism of the vaccine’s effectiveness and who noted an increased risk profile in young people.

Share