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Joewrite's avatar
Joewrite
9h

Should Francis Collins be indicted for his role?

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Sammy's avatar
Sammy
7h

So Andersen repeatedly says Collins "played NO ROLE in the paper" that Collins himself says represents "work that...I HELPED WITH."

The statements are irreconcilable, thus one of them is lying. The liar is Andersen because we know in Andersen's email that he thanked Collins for his "advice and leadership" and then further solicited Collins to "let me know if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions about the paper."

I love the contradiction between Andersen’s sworn deposition and his email to Collins:

Deposition: Q: Did Drs. Fauci or Collins play a similar LEADERSHIP role in the paper? A: They played no role in the paper.

Email: “Thank you again for your advice and LEADERSHIP as we have been working through the SARS-CoV-2 ‘origins’ paper..”

Because Andersen lied, he should be both prosecuted by the Justice Dept. and disbarred from receiving grants by the HHS.

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