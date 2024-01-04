Hello readers,

Welcome to the new year. Three years back, I grew frustrated with the disinformation and misleading news about science and medicine I kept reading in major media outlets. These problems can be traced back to public polarization, exacerbated by various outlets who have lined up behind political parties, spitting out narratives that massage the political bigotries of their readers.

From a few hundred subscribers, we’ve now grown The DisInformation Chronicle to almost 22,000 readers. This last year, we covered a broad range of subjects.

TWITTER FILES: internal documents I gathered from Twitter’s HQ

The origin of the COVID pandemic

Government censorship

Scientific research on mask effectiveness

Academics tied to the disinformation industry

University interference in COVID academic research

Nonprofits allied with government censorship

Corrupt research misdirecting the public about the pandemic

Plagiarism and corruption in American universities

Stories in The DisInformation Chronice have been co-published by DeSmog, the Journal of Scientific Practice and Integrity (JoSPI), and the Brownstone Institute. News first reported here has also been picked up in numerous media outlets including ZeroHedge, The New York Times, New York Post, and The Daily Mail.

I also discovered that readers now include members of Congress and the British Parliament.

However, I'm still trying to grow this community through paid readers, so please take out a paid subscription. And continue reading and sharing these stories with friends.

BELOW ARE HIGHLIGHTS FROM LAST YEAR

NEW EMAILS: Biden White House Behind Facebook Censorship of The BMJ’s Pfizer Investigation

Months before The BMJ released COVID vaccine investigation, Facebook emailed the White House they would take action against “true content” on vaccines.

Researchers Find No Evidence (Again!) Of Mask Effectiveness, Yet Self-Styled Experts Continue Promotion

Cochrane Review author says governments "don’t have the science to back up what they claim."

How Congress Can Investigate the Pandemic Origins Cover-up

Researchers and the National Institutes of Health gamed the science. Follow the documents, follow the money.

Unmasking the New York Times’ Zeynep Tufekci

Neither scholar nor journalist, a media influencer cuts down competitors in an academic knife fight.

TWITTER FILES: WHO Censored Itself on Vaccines to Help Twitter Censor Tucker Carlson

Bird factory emails on clipping Tucker Carlson’s wings.

TWITTER FILES: Twitter loves Dr Fauci and Big Pharma "marketing strategy"

Documents uncovered at Twitter point to dissembling by Fauci under oath, and a social media company that helped market client's COVID vaccine while removing tweets for vaccine “misinformation”

TWITTER FILES: Internal Company Emails Expose Why Privileged Reporters Likely Hate Elon Musk and Twitter 2.0

Musk denied special access to Twitter’s “trusted reporters,” and allowed outside journalists entrée for a more independent examination.

TWITTER FILES: Twitter Provided Privileged Access to Banning Queen, Taylor Lorenz

Twitter engineer assisting me laughed, “Wow! She’s a heavy user.”

TWITTER FILES: Brown University's Claire Wardle Aids Censorship

Researchers on "disinformation" have little in common with academic scholars teaching Proust or studying astrophysics.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Reveals Stanford University's Attempts To Derail COVID Studies

In a lengthy first person account, Professor Bhattacharya defends himself, colleagues, and family from attacks, and details apparent commercial interests driving Stanford science and media hit pieces.

TWITTER FILES: Yoel Roth’s private emails explain why free speech advocates target academics—they’re the censorship clergy

After rejecting disinformation hobbyist Renee DiResta, emails show Roth and other Twitter executives embraced her once Stanford University gave her an academic baptism.

Corporate Liberals Weaponize Claims of Hate to Censor the Left and Conservatives

How did so many Americans fall for a dark money operative claiming expertise on antisemitism, vaccines, tech companies, hate, Big Pharma, disinformation, FDA regulation and—what have I missed?

The Wuhan Cover-Up: Scientists Lied as People Died

Four years later, we know that Anthony Fauci conspired with virologists to deceive the public and label critics as conspiracy theorists.

Leading Bioterror Official Says A Science "Cabal" Is Misdirecting America About A Wuhan Lab Accident: "It's like denial and deception."

ROBERT KADLEC: DICHRON INTERVIEW