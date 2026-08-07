The DisInformation Chronicle

The DisInformation Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Whitney's avatar
Richard Whitney
19h

Thank you as always for your good work, but I offer a constructive criticism. In referring to Fauci's log as a "diary," you are accepting the corporate media's misleading framing of the documents. These were government documents. Calling them diaries implies that Kennedy and Rand Paul were the bad guys in publicizing someone's private papers, as if they invaded his bedroom and seized his little diary book without a warrant. That's not what happened. We should not be going along with the corporate media's framing of this issue.

See: https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/2082236450758885868

Reply
Share
Sybil's avatar
Sybil
1d

I remember the impressive Quay interview. It now takes on an elevated importance. Thank you, Thacker.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The DisInformation Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture