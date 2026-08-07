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Politico reported that physician-scientist Steven Quay is going through final vetting to take over Tony Fauci’s job at the NIH, reporting that aligns with rumors I’ve been hearing from sources inside the administration for several months. Quay sat for an interview with me on the DisInformation Chronicle podcast last June to talk about changes NIH should make to ensure we don’t have another pandemic caused by dangerous virus research, and I ran an excerpt of his book “The Code As Witness: How the COVID Genome Reveals Its Lab Origins.”

The Politico leak comes as Fauci is in the hot seat with Senators passing a resolution yesterday morning that found him in contempt for failing to answer questions during a hearing last week. Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) has released thousands of pages of internal documents about the pandemic, including Fauci’s own diary which was found on government servers.

I’m on vacation and haven’t had time to go through all the documents—actually, I don’t’ think anybody has gone through all the new revelations—but I did discover that Fauci wrote in his diary that he didn’t like my 2022 interview with former CDC Director Robert Redfield. In a September 2022 entry, Fauci called me a “totally weird person” and complained that Dr. Redfield was a “bizarre personality” for telling me that he thought the pandemic started in a lab.

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I also ran across a surprising article in the New Yorker that belittled Big Tony for his self-obsessive diary where he seemed much more interested in fame and ties to celebrities than trying to protect the public from the COVID virus. Here’s one passage:

Fauci does not seem to see a relationship between the adulation and the villainization—to understand that he’s hated for being beloved, perhaps more than for loving the truth. One day, he is doing a podcast interview with Alec Baldwin (“Without a doubt, from a intellectual and substantive standpoint it was one of the best if not the best interview that I have ever given”). The next, he is confronted with a poll suggesting “that middle to right people want me to retire and are not getting vaccinated because I’m the messenger telling them to get vaccinated.” But the emotional charge of his celebrity defies his self-conception as a neutral arbiter. One of the sharpest ironies in the diary is how often the good press that he quotes praises him for his modesty and his lack of ego. The Fauci mythos was incompatible with the actual work of being Fauci.

The New Yorker long ago morphed into a die-hard cheerleader for Democratic Party interests and finding something so negative about Democrat’s COVID demigod is pretty shocking. Has Fauci lost his hypnotic hold over Woke reporters?

Even as the public has been buried in a ton of new Fauci documents, a Senate Committee revealed that they have a copy of Big Tony’s cell phone that he used during the pandemic. So this is not going to stop. Big Tony is on the run.

To learn more about Big Tony’s replacement, Steven Quay, see my interview with him, and check out his book excerpt where he details the science pointing to a lab accident as the cause of the COVID pandemic.

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Enjoy the summer!