Hey guys,

I put together two videos explaining recent stories I’ve reported here. The first concerns White Coat Waste Project’s Justin Goodman, who lied about an exclusive story that I broke concerning NIH researcher Vincent Munster who was caught smuggling viruses from Africa, while returning to his NIH lab in Montana.

After Goodman kept churning up bullshit on social media, he managed to bamboozle the New York Times, which reported that he and deranged internet personality Laura Loomer first reported the news—the news that I first reported. Credible sources have noted that Loomer has been committed involuntarily twice, and someone I spoke to said he is working to get her committed a third and final time.

Loomer is quite the character, and the entire series of events is infinitely risible. Something out of a comedy on journalism.

The second video discusses documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard which show Biden Administration officials deep-sixed an intel whistleblower report that stated Tony Fauci lied under oath while testifying before the Senate.

Unless you understand the machinations employed by federal appointees, you might not understand how these officials buried this whistleblower report to protect Fauci, but I walk you through the details.

What they did is actually quite sophisticated and clever.

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