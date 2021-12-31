The DisInformation Chronicle Highlights of 2021
Dear Readers,
Thanks so much for staying with us as we got off the ground in 2021. We’ve put out dozens of investigations, interviews, and essays that touch on a wide mix of corruption topics. Please keep reading and sharing these articles, as we continue into 2022.
Over the last year, we partnered a couple times with DeSmog, including a two-part review of the “dirty dozen”—twelve of the most interesting internal fossil fuel records that document corporate climate denial. This year we will be co-publishing once a month with The Journal of Scientific Practice and Integrity (JoSPI), an interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal that focuses on scientific misconduct and corporate influence.
Below are some of this year’s pieces, in case you missed them. Please share with friends.
Best holiday wishes and stay safe,
Paul D. Thacker and The DisInformation Chronicle staff
NAOMI ORESKES: DICHRON INTERVIEW
A candid conversation with science historian Naomi Oreskes, author of “Merchants of Doubt,” who exposed famed American scientists who denied climate change and dangers of smoking.
Why Is the Co-Founder of a Monsanto “Industry Partner” Advising the USDA Secretary?
Citizens pay Anastasia Bodnar’s salary to inform Secretary Tom Vilsack on public interest policy, yet she advocates for industry, once tweeting vinegar is more toxic than the pesticide glyphosate.
The New Denial Is Delay at the Breakthrough Institute
How ecomodernism’s attempt to revolutionize environmentalism became a tragic slide into techno-hype lobbying and endless bickering with "Big Green."
LAURA VANDENBERG: DICHRON INTERVIEW
A candid conversation with environmental health scientist Laura Vandenberg, on why harmful chemicals that act as hormones have pushed her to study the disinformation industry.
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Whistleblower's Documents Released
Why can't media outlets like MedPage Today do some reporting on vaccine clinical trials instead of resorting to silly "debunking" articles?
GORSKI'S LAW: A Skeptic Ends Discussion by Calling You Anti-Vax
Quacking that everyone is a medical quack, David Gorski is America’s most famed debunker of pseudoscience and a clinical case study in 'argumentum ad anti-vax.'
ALINA CHAN: DICHRON INTERVIEW
A candid conversation with the Broad Institute’s Alina Chan, on being labeled a conspiracy theorist, realizing science writers are failing, and why we need to find out how the COVID pandemic began.
In Their Own Words: The Dirty Dozen Documents of Big Oil’s Secret Climate Knowledge
Science historian Ben Franta unpacks some of the most critical documents exposing what the fossil fuel industry knew and when they knew it.
Reporters Expose Pfizer Misinformation And Power To Demand Eye-Popping Vaccine Profits
ANTONY BARNETT: DICHRON INTERVIEW
Leaked Department of Defense Documents Show Anthony Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak Cannot Be Trusted on Dangerous Virus Research
Why do science writers keep aligning with sources caught lying to them and the American public about the COVID19 pandemic?
