The DisInformation Chronicle Highlights of 2021

A candid conversation with science historian Naomi Oreskes, author of “Merchants of Doubt,” who exposed famed American scientists who denied climate change and dangers of smoking.

Citizens pay Anastasia Bodnar’s salary to inform Secretary Tom Vilsack on public interest policy, yet she advocates for industry, once tweeting vinegar is more toxic than the pesticide glyphosate.

How ecomodernism’s attempt to revolutionize environmentalism became a tragic slide into techno-hype lobbying and endless bickering with "Big Green."

A candid conversation with environmental health scientist Laura Vandenberg, on why harmful chemicals that act as hormones have pushed her to study the disinformation industry.

Why can't media outlets like MedPage Today do some reporting on vaccine clinical trials instead of resorting to silly "debunking" articles?

Quacking that everyone is a medical quack, David Gorski is America’s most famed debunker of pseudoscience and a clinical case study in 'argumentum ad anti-vax.'

A candid conversation with the Broad Institute’s Alina Chan, on being labeled a conspiracy theorist, realizing science writers are failing, and why we need to find out how the COVID pandemic began.

Science historian Ben Franta unpacks some of the most critical documents exposing what the fossil fuel industry knew and when they knew it.

ANTONY BARNETT: DICHRON INTERVIEW

Why do science writers keep aligning with sources caught lying to them and the American public about the COVID19 pandemic?

