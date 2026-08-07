The DisInformation Chronicle

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Interview with Physician-Scientist Steven Quay Picked to Replace Tony Fauci
Watch Quay’s interview here at the Disinformation, and read an excerpt from his book on the COVID pandemic.
Aug 7
•
Paul D. Thacker
62
3
17
July 2026
Fauci Labelled Me a “Totally Weird Person” and Other Revelations From His Private Diary and Personal Emails
New documents throw liberal legacy media for a loop, because they expose their long-standing, unethical relationship with Tony Fauci.
Jul 29
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Paul D. Thacker
186
6
43
NIH Rocky Mountain Labs: Showdown With Montana Local Government?
Troubling biosafety flaws continue to dog NIH virus lab.
Jul 8
•
Paul D. Thacker
77
1
17
June 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Documents Highlight Serious Safety Concerns for NIH Virus Lab in Montana
Seven months after monkey bit a lab worker, Rocky Mountain Laboratories has failed to figure out a plan to protect federal employees when this happens…
Jun 30
•
Paul D. Thacker
81
5
20
VIDEO EXPLAINERS: White Coat Waste Project Media Bamboozlers, Biden Officials Silence Intel Whistleblower
Hey guys,
Jun 24
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Paul D. Thacker
51
1
11
Should Scripps Research Institute's Kristian Andersen Be Indicted or Debarred for Misleading Congress?
A newly disclosed email by former NIH Director Francis Collins underscores that Andersen failed to tell the truth while testifying under oath.
Jun 23
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Paul D. Thacker
103
11
25
Kim Iverson Show Interview on NIH Researcher Vincent Munster and Dangerous Virus Science
Cowboy researcher charged with 2 felonies.
Jun 22
•
Paul D. Thacker
51
2
11
EXCLUSIVE: Biden Administration Buried Intel Whistleblower Complaint Accusing Fauci of Lying to Congress
Now the Democratic Party's nominee for Governor of California, Xavier Becerra appears to have protected Fauci from a criminal investigation.
Jun 19
•
Paul D. Thacker
105
24
White Coat Waste Project’s Justin Goodman Is A Media Bamboozler
Beware misleading DC lobbyists and swamp creatures screaming for your attention and MONEY!!!
Jun 17
•
Paul D. Thacker
65
2
14
CDC Vaccines Seminar Spotlights Professor Emily Martin as Another Academic Fake
When you suspect a scientific charlatan, always check their citations.
Jun 15
•
Paul D. Thacker
156
4
38
DisInformation Chronicle Podcast with Oxford Professor of Medicine Carl Heneghan
“Your CDC has a particular problem—ideology.”
Jun 12
•
Paul D. Thacker
71
2
16
VIDEO: Leaked Documents Show Bill Gates Spent over $430 Million to Sway Research at the National Institutes of Health
1 minute read
Jun 10
•
Paul D. Thacker
84
2
25
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