The DisInformation Chronicle

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July 2026

June 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Documents Highlight Serious Safety Concerns for NIH Virus Lab in Montana
Seven months after monkey bit a lab worker, Rocky Mountain Laboratories has failed to figure out a plan to protect federal employees when this happens…
  Paul D. Thacker
VIDEO EXPLAINERS: White Coat Waste Project Media Bamboozlers, Biden Officials Silence Intel Whistleblower
Hey guys,
  Paul D. Thacker
Should Scripps Research Institute's Kristian Andersen Be Indicted or Debarred for Misleading Congress?
A newly disclosed email by former NIH Director Francis Collins underscores that Andersen failed to tell the truth while testifying under oath.
  Paul D. Thacker
Kim Iverson Show Interview on NIH Researcher Vincent Munster and Dangerous Virus Science
Cowboy researcher charged with 2 felonies.
  Paul D. Thacker
EXCLUSIVE: Biden Administration Buried Intel Whistleblower Complaint Accusing Fauci of Lying to Congress
Now the Democratic Party's nominee for Governor of California, Xavier Becerra appears to have protected Fauci from a criminal investigation.
  Paul D. Thacker
White Coat Waste Project’s Justin Goodman Is A Media Bamboozler
Beware misleading DC lobbyists and swamp creatures screaming for your attention and MONEY!!!
  Paul D. Thacker
CDC Vaccines Seminar Spotlights Professor Emily Martin as Another Academic Fake
When you suspect a scientific charlatan, always check their citations.
  Paul D. Thacker
DisInformation Chronicle Podcast with Oxford Professor of Medicine Carl Heneghan
“Your CDC has a particular problem—ideology.”
  Paul D. Thacker
VIDEO: Leaked Documents Show Bill Gates Spent over $430 Million to Sway Research at the National Institutes of Health
1 minute read
  Paul D. Thacker
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